Armenia’s petition on peaceful protests on Lachin road rejected: Azerbaijani Deputy FM

The International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia’s petition regarding the ongoing peaceful protests of eco-activists and civil society representatives on Azerbaijan’s Lachin road, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The briefing was held in connection with the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22, 2023, in the cases concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Mammadov recalled that Armenia applied to the International Court of Justice for consideration of three main issues, one of which was related to the ongoing peaceful protests of eco-activists and civil society representatives on Azerbaijan’s Lachin road.

“The lawsuit was that this protest action was allegedly fabricated, and its participants are acting on orders from the Azerbaijani government. In this regard, Armenia, having applied to the court, wanted to find confirmation of the artificial nature of the action. We, for our part, presented evidence to the court that the protest action was really organized by eco-activists, cited the names of eco-activists, and photo and video evidence. In the decision made public yesterday, the court rejected Armenia's petition and the assertion that the action was organized by the Azerbaijani government,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az