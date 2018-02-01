Armenia’s population shrinks by 13,200 over one year

Armenia’s population shrinks by 13,200 over one year

The decline is due to a higher adverse migration balance (23,500) than natural growth of the population (10,300).

The number of people who reside permanently in Armenia shrank by 13,200 by early January 2018, compared with January 2017, to 2,972,900, the National Statistical Service reported on Wednesday, according to the census, Armenia media report.

According to official statistical reports, adverse migration balance has dropped from 25,900 to 23,500 over the last three years, but natural increase fell as well – from 13,900 people to 10,300.

The number of the babies born shrank 7.1% or by 2,890 in 2017 to 37,699. Deaths rose 30% to 27,367.

Armenia’s urban population reduced in 2017 by 5,600 residents to 1,895,800, of which 1,076,400 people reside in Yerevan.

The country’s rural population shrank by 7,600 to 1,077,100 residents.

The country’s population dwindled to less than 3 million for the first time since the 1970s.

Remarkable is that Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, speaking at the first session of the new-elected parliament, declared that Armenia’s population will reach 4 million by 2040 thanks to, as he said, “improvement of demographic situation in the country”.

