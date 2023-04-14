Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan - clear example of its disinterest in peace process - Khalaf Khalafov
Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan are a clear example of its disinterest in the peace process, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said in his speech at a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Samarkand in a limited format, News.az reports.