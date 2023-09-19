Armenia’s provocations aimed at hindering peace process: Russian political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan are not accidental and aimed at escalating the situation in Garabagh and hindering the peace process, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist, told News.Az.

Mikhailov noted that Armenia always resorts to provocations when the possibilities of signing a peace treaty emerge.

The political scientist expressed his regret over the death of employees of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry as a result of Armenian landmine terror.

“A landmine blast occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping is temporarily stationed. One of the objectives of Armenian provocations is to discredit the activities of Russian peacekeepers and undermine Baku-Moscow relations. However, Armenia’s actions will fail,” he added.

News.Az