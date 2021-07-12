Armenia’s provocations led to war that ended with Azerbaijan’s glorious victory – minister

A year passed since Armenia violated the ceasefire and tried to attack the Azerbaijani state border in direction of Tovuz to seize strategic positions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted on Monday.

He stressed that Armenia's military provocations led to a 44-day war, which ended with the glorious victory of Azerbaijan.

“Honoring with respect all fallen heroes of Azerbaijan,” the minister wrote.

News.Az