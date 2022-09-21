Armenia’s recent military provocations against Azerbaijan in spotlight of Colombian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Noticias Colombia, an influential and widely-read Colombian newspaper, has published an article highlighting Armenia’s recent military provocations against Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Referring to the statement by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the article provides information that the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and mined the areas between the positions of the units of the Azerbaijani Army and the supply roads in different directions. The article notes that as a result of the intensive shelling of the Azerbaijani Army’s positions from various types of weapons, including mortars, there were casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and the military infrastructure was damaged.

It stresses that Armenia keeps ignoring the implementation of the Trilateral Statement of November 2020 and does not withdraw its armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, thus delaying the normalization and peace processes in the region under various pretexts.

The article also refers to the interview with Mammad Talibov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico. It expresses Azerbaijan’s concern over the deployment of heavy equipment and large-caliber weapons by Armenia in the region.

The author urges Armenia to respect the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of States and abandon its policy of aggression.

The article also highlights the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the constructive steps taken by Azerbaijan for the border delimitation and demarcation, the unblocking of regional communications and the signing of a peace treaty. However, Armenia’s provocations prevented the implementation of these steps.

News.Az