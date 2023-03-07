Armenia’s recent provocation once again necessitates unconditional implementation of November 10 trilateral statement: Azerbaijani parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next provocation committed by Armenia on March 5 once again underscores the need for a complete and unconditional implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a plenary session, Speakear Gafarova extended her deepest condolences over the killing of two Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of the Armenian occupation.

“We wish God's mercy upon our servicemen, who were martyred during the provocation, and the wounded the swiftest possible recovery,” she said.

News.Az