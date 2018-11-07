Armenia’s repeating mistakes of previous regime to lead to its destruction – analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

Repetition of the mistakes of Armenia’s previous regime by the new leadership of the occupier country will lead to its destruction, Azerbaijan’s political analy

He said that Azerbaijani citizens who became refugees and IDPs as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, live with the hope of returning to their homeland.

“The enemy should know that the people of Azerbaijan living with hope will never reconcile with the occupation,” he noted. “The Azerbaijani people are brave, and won’t accept that our lands remain under occupation. The April battles of 2016 also demonstrated the courage of the Azerbaijani people.”

Ashirli added that Armenia is in a state of crisis from a political, economic, cultural, military, as well as demographic points of view.

“However, it is obvious that the occupier country didn’t draw any lessons from all this,” he said. “Harsh statements by Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan show that he repeats the mistakes of the previous criminal regime. As the Azerbaijani president noted, the new government in Armenia shouldn’t follow the path of the former dictatorial regime and must withdraw its troops from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. Otherwise, Armenia will once again witness the power of the Azerbaijani army, which means the end for the occupier country.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

