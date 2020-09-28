Armenia's shelling of Tartar District court in Azerbaijan results in civilian casualties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the basic norms and principles of international law, is continuing to intensively shell civilians, a large number of houses and civilian objects, the press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“During the artillery shelling of the densely populated civilian territories of Azerbaijan at about 11:00 (GMT+7) on September 28, as a result of an artillery shell hit the administrative building of the Tartar District Court," said the statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that as a result of the shelling, Mehman Abiyev was killed, while Fakhraddin Huseynov (military police), Tural Firdovsi (local resident), received injuries.

News.Az