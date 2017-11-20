Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's state budget deficit increasing

  • World
  • Share
Armenia's state budget deficit increasing

Armenia's state budget deficit will grow by 3.8% in 2018, as compared to the current year.

The gross revenues of the country’s 2018 budget are projected to be 8% higher than this year’s indicator. At the same time, revenues will increase by 7.7%.

In 2018, the budget deficit of Armenia is expected to be covered on the account of both external and internal resources.

The country’s national debt has grown by 6.8% in the current year, whereas by 14.5% - on an annual basis, the National Statistical Service data for September says.

Armenia’s gross debt in 2018 will make up about 60% of its GDP, News.am reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      