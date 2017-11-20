Armenia's state budget deficit increasing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's state budget deficit will grow by 3.8% in 2018, as compared to the current year.

The gross revenues of the country’s 2018 budget are projected to be 8% higher than this year’s indicator. At the same time, revenues will increase by 7.7%.

In 2018, the budget deficit of Armenia is expected to be covered on the account of both external and internal resources.

The country’s national debt has grown by 6.8% in the current year, whereas by 14.5% - on an annual basis, the National Statistical Service data for September says.

Armenia’s gross debt in 2018 will make up about 60% of its GDP, News.am reported.

