Armenia's Tavush residents block Yerevan-Ijevan highway as a sign of protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strained and explosive situation has developed on the Yerevan-Ijevan highway near the village of Akhartsin.

As reported by shamshyan.com, Tavush residents yesterday blocked the road in protest, saying that they will not leave it until the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan arrives at the scene.



According to the source, the reason for the protest was that the government instructed the police to prohibit them from transporting firewood from the forest.



As a result, the road became impassable, and the traffic jams reached several kilometers. The police arrived at the scene of the incident.



By 17:00 the road was opened, the leaders of the official structures promised that on Monday this issue will be discussed at the Dilijan Prosecutor's Office and be resolved.

News.Az

News.Az