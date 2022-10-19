Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan need to be properly assessed: Ukrainian political scientist

Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan need to be properly assessed, Taras Kuzio, an Associate Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and a Ukrainian political scientist, said on Wednesday.

Kuzio made the remarks during a seminar on “War Crimes against Azerbaijan,” organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

The Ukrainian political scientist noted that international organizations do not react seriously to the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

He stressed that double standards must be prevented, and the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the first and second Karabakh wars must be properly assessed.

News.Az