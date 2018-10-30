Yandex metrika counter

Army Corps conducted live-fire drills: Azerbaijani MoD

The Army Corps of Azerbaijan has conducted live-fire exercises at the combined-arms range in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the country’s defense minister, the Ministry of Defense said Oct. 30. 

According to the exercise scenario, the motorized rifle, artillery, armored and engineer units involved in the exercises conducted combat firing.

