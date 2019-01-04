Army raids kill 6 Boko Haram militants in NE Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six Boko Haram militants were killed when Nigerian troops raided a terrorist hideout in the northeastern Borno state, an army official said.

Army spokesman Sani Usman said in a statement that the troops destroyed the hideout of Boko Haram militants in Mafa area on Thursday.

“The gallant patrol team also rescued three women held captive in the Boskoro village. They were referred to the Internally Displaced Persons camp officials at Dikwa town,” the statement read.

“During the search on the hideout before destruction, the troops recovered three hand grenades, four dane guns, and 26 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition,” it added.

The military also said that the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets killed dozens of armed bandits in an airstrike in the northwestern Zamfara state on Thursday as security forces battle to rid the area of attacks on the communities.

News.Az

