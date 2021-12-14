Around 50 killed in fuel truck explosion in Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 50 people were killed when a gasoline truck exploded in northern Haiti, officials said Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Le Nouvelliste, a local media organ, said dozens of wounded were also hospitalized after the late Monday explosion in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien.

“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” tweeted Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Claude Joseph, former premier of the Caribbean country, also said on Twitter: "I bow low to the families of the victims. I share the pain and sorrow of all the people around Cap."

