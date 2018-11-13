Around 82% of TAP project completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 82 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project has been completed, said a message from the TAP AG consortium, which is engaged in construction of the pipeline that envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Trend reports.

“The TAP pipeline construction is well underway. About 82 percent of the project is completed and we are well on track and on time to start operations in 2020,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

News.Az