Arrest warrants out for 100 FETO suspects across Turkey

Police raid various addresses across 31 provinces in the country.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in central Konya province issued arrest warrants for at least 100 suspects Thursday as part of its probe into the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to a judicial source.

Police raided various addresses across 31 provinces, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The suspects have been accused of being members of an armed terrorist organization, managing an armed terrorist organization and terror financing.

FETO, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, has been accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 2016 that left at least 248 people martyred, and around 2,200 others wounded.

Turkey's government accuses the FETO terror network of staging the coup attempt as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Since the foiled coup, operations have been ongoing in the military, police and judiciary, as well as in state institutions across the country, to arrest suspects with alleged links to FETO.

