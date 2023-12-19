“Art camp Karabakh” exhibition opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Art camp Karabakh” exhibition has opened as part of the Cultural Heritage Forum at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, displaying the works of artists and sculptors, News.Az reports.

The exhibition features works by artists created during their visits to the liberated territories of Karabakh, which were organized by the Ministry of Culture. The exposition also includes the book-album published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in English highlighting the cultural heritage of Karabakh including the photos of historical and cultural sites located in the country’s liberated territories.

The paintings and samples of sculptures by artists Javanshir Mammadov, Samir Samadov, Kamran Asadov and others on Karabakh, Shusha and Victory aroused great interest among the visitors.

The exhibition also displays national applied-decorative art examples such as coppersmithing, art of jewelry, gurama (patchwork art), tazhib (art of illumination), balaban, and tekelduz (tambour embroidery).

News.Az