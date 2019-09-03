Art evening dedicated to Azerbaijani culture held in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

An art evening dedicated to Azerbaijan was organized as part of the cultural week titled Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue on September 2 in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports.

The event at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna was opened by the head of the center Leyla Gasimova. The art evening program included displays of modern and traditional national art.

One of the organizers of the event, the President and CEO of the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO) Josipa Palac, highly valued Azerbaijan’s contribution to projects implemented with the aim of developing intercultural dialogue.

Afterwards, a video installation by Azerbaijani artist and sculptor Elvin Nabizade titled LOST LAND was presented to the participants of the event.

The documentary Under the Same Sun, filmed as part of the Year of Multiculturalism and dedicated to ethnic groups living in Azerbaijan, was also shown.

The participants of the event enjoyed performances of national dances such as Qarabagh, Naz Eleme, Agh Chicheyim and Sari Gelin performed by the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble Alina Gontareva, Valeriya Konkina, Nurlan Rzazade and Eldar Huseynov, as well as other pieces of Azerbaijani national music.

The Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue, organized by the ICDO, will last until September 6, 2019.

