Yandex metrika counter

Artificial price hike to be prevented - minister

  • Economics
  • Share
Artificial price hike to be prevented - minister

"The president gave instructions on prevention of artificial price hike at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers."

"The Ministry of Economy was taking necessary measures within its authorities, but after meeting, such measures have been intensified”, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

According to him, monitoring in the consumer market extended: “Of course artificial price hike will be prevented”.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      