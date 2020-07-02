Artillery units of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rocket and artillery units of the Combined Arms Army conducted live-fire tactical exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the plan, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) have on alert been withdrawn from places of permanent deployment into the concentration areas.

In the course of the exercise, on which the actions of an imaginary enemy were tracked via ground reconnaissance means and unmanned aerial vehicles, firing from MLRS at several targets was carried out within the batteries and divisions.

According to the exercise scenario, units redeploying to reserve positions have destroyed the newly discovered targets.

During the exercises held to repel the enemy’s sudden attack and to restore defense at advantageous frontiers, the tasks were successfully completed.

News.Az