Yandex metrika counter

Artillerymen of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Artillerymen of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism - VIDEO

Artillerymen of the Combined Arms Army demonstrated high professionalism in the competition for the title of “Best rocket artillery battalion” of the Azerbaijan

In the course of the competition, conducted according to the plan, the military personnel of the rocket artillery battalion of the Combined Arms Army successfully completed the tasks at all stages and took the first place in the Azerbaijan Army.

News about - Artillerymen of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism - VIDEO

News about - Artillerymen of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism - VIDEO

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      