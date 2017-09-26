Arzu Aliyeva's documentary to be shown in London parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Documentary "The aim is Baku. How Hitler lost the war for oil," screened with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be shown in the London Parliament.

The film will be shown on October 17 with the organizational support of the Europe-Azerbaijan Society.

The head of the project dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism is Arzu Aliyeva, the producer is Louis Vaudeville, and the director is Robert Magnnerot.

News.Az

News.Az