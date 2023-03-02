‘As a chair of NAM, our aim is to defend justice and international law’ – Azerbaijani President

“As a chair of NAM, our aim is to defend justice and international law,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Right after the beginning of the pandemic, it was NAM that took the initiative to mobilize global efforts to counter COVID-19,” the head of state noted.

News.Az