US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to Karabakh conflict, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Department of State.

“As the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US remains committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to their conflict. We call on both countries to implement their agreed-upon commitments to a ceasefire,” Pompeo said.

News.Az