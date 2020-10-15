US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The United States remains committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to Karabakh conflict, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Department of State.
“As the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US remains committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to their conflict. We call on both countries to implement their agreed-upon commitments to a ceasefire,” Pompeo said.