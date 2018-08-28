Yandex metrika counter

ASAN service center to be built in Shamakhi district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ordered the building of Asan xidmət center in Shamakhi district.

Under the presidential Order, AZN 5 million was allocated from the 2018 state budget to the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic for Azerbaijan for the construction of the center in Shamakhi district, AzVision reports.

