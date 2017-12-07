“ASAN Service” is a huge revolution in field of public services – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ASAN Service” is a huge revolution in the field of public services, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening of Guba “ASAN heyat” complex of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations on Thursday, APA reported.



"The opening of an “ASAN Service” center in Guba is a great event. This is the 12th center. Five of the centers were established in Baku and 7 in other parts of the country, including Guba,” he said.



The head of state noted that “ASAN Service” has been operating for five years now.



“Over these five years, it has won the sympathy of the Azerbaijani people, having received more than 18 million applications. What’s more, approval of “ASAN Service's” performance is virtually a hundred percent. I have repeatedly stated and I want to say again that this is a great revolution in the field of public services,” he said.



“ASAN Service” is an Azerbaijani brand, which is an intellectual product which we are exporting, added President Aliyev.



"Several countries are interested in “ASAN Service”. Our “ASAN Service” has signed relevant documents with several countries and now its centers are being established in several countries. “ASAN Service” has also been given high assessment by international organizations. The UN awarded “ASAN Service” for public services. Several prestigious international organizations have been successfully cooperating with “ASAN Service”. As you know, along with the stationary centers, 10 buses are also serving on a mobile basis. Moreover, “ASAN Qatar service is already available,” he said.



The president said that three more ASAN centers are expected to be opened next year in the cities of Mingachevir, Shaki and Imishli.



He went on to say that the construction of five more centers will be launched next year, and they will be commissioned in 2019.



“We want the number of ASAN centers in the country to reach 20 till 2019. Thus, ASAN centers will operate in all regions of Azerbaijan and provide services to every citizen,” said President Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az