ASAN Service may be empowered to define degrees of disability

First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov has proposed that ASAN Service be empowered to define degrees of disability, AzVision.az reports.

“We ought to entrust this matter to ASAN Service once and for all, if they have the technical capacity. This would mark the end of this problem,” Asgarov said at the last plenary meeting of the parliament’s spring session, according to AzVision.

