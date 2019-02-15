ASAN Service to become available for Azerbaijanis abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ASAN Service and Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora will jointly provide services to Azerbaijani citizens living abroad, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by a memorandum of cooperation signed Feb. 15 in Baku by the Head of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev and Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov.

Thus, as part of the memorandum, Azerbaijani citizens living abroad will be able to use the entire list of public services provided by the ASAN Service via the e-government website.

Mehdiyev said that a platform will be created and it will allow Azerbaijani citizens living abroad to access the ASAN Service.

"It is also envisaged to organize the ASAN outreach services together with the Committee," he noted. “We believe this will be useful for our citizens living abroad."

"The second direction [of cooperation within the memorandum] is the creation of opportunities for citizens to use relevant electronic services. For example, special electronic services of state agencies will be created on the e-government website."

News.Az

