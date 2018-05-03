ASAN Visa to grant e-visa to citizens of 15 countries

So far, about 420,000 foreigners have been granted an electronic visa through the “ASAN Visa” system, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social

The chairman of ASAN Service said that starting from May 15, citizens of 15 countries - Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Japan, Indonesia, Iran, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be granted ASAN Visa at Azerbaijani airports.

Mehdiyev noted that since January 2017, "ASAN Visa" system grants e-visas to foreigners within 3 hours for $20.

