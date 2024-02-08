ASEAN mission calls Azerbaijan’s presidential election ‘transparent and democratic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The observation mission of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) held a press conference Thursday on the outcomes of the Azerbaijani snap presidential election held on February 7, News.Az reports.

Addressing the conference, head of the mission Sanya Praseuth noted that the AIPA mission had observed the election process in 7 polling stations, being involved in the ballot counting process.

“The mission came to conclusion that the election has been conducted in fully transparent and democratic manner, without any pressure,” Praseuth said.

He further noted that the citizens voted freely and in a calm environment. The AIPA representative also mentioned the stable environment in the country, which had enabled the free monitoring of the election by the local and foreign observers.

According to the preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission, Ilham Aliyev has won the presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes.

News.Az