Asgarov: Drugs grown in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh transported to whole Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Drugs are being transported to whole Europe from the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh."

Growing and illicit trafficking of drugs and arms trafficking are raging across the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Parliament’s First Deputy Speaker, Ziyafat Asgarov, said at an international conference entitled 'Parliamentarian Against Drugs' in Russia’s State Duma.

"Drugs are being transported to whole Europe from the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Intoxicating entire Europe, Armenians are making money from this plight," he stressed.

Asgarov pointed out that terrorism is linked with illicit drug trafficking.

"One of the main financial resourses of terrorism is the income generated through drug smuggling. These two issues are interrelated. The first major issue to put forward in the conference is combining forces by world states and parliaments against this problem," APA cited Asgarov as saying.

News.Az

News.Az