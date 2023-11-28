Ashgabat hosts Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan business forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, was held in Ashgabat on November 28.

The event was attended by representatives of the public sector and about 60 companies operating in the fields of industry, construction, logistics, food and chemical industries, agriculture, finance and other sectors, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The business forum discussed the expansion of cooperation, as well as the business and investment climate of Azerbaijan was presented.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are developing on an upward trend.

It was noted that agreements on promotion and protection of investments, elimination of double taxation, management of state property, cooperation in the sphere of small and medium-sized enterprises have formed a solid basis for sustainable and effective economic partnership.

The promotion of trade relations with Turkmenistan is yielding positive results. Investment cooperation with a friendly country is expanding and there are favourable conditions for the growth of mutual investments. The business community should be more active in investment projects to ensure positive sustainable dynamics in the trade and investment sectors.

It is also important to expand partnerships in promising areas such as energy, industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digital transformation, the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and other areas.

The forum provided information on Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, opportunities created for investors in industrial zones and within the framework of economic reintegration of territories liberated from occupation. Turkmen investors were invited to more actively use business opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev emphasized the importance of intensifying business cooperation for the sustainable development of trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan.

It was noted that meetings and events held in various formats and agreements reached will contribute to further strengthening of partnership and implementation of joint projects between business circles.

A presentation of the investment climate and business opportunities of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan was held within the framework of the business forum. The event continued with b2b-format meetings.

News.Az