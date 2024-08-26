Asia markets waver as dollar slips, oil gains amid Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major Asian share markets showed caution on Monday, with the dollar and bond yields softening as investors awaited inflation data, hoping for signals of potential rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose by 0.7% following renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about possible supply disruptions. Brent crude increased by 51 cents to $79.52 per barrel, while U.S. crude gained 50 cents, reaching $75.33 per barrel, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Investors are also anxiously awaiting earnings from AI darling Nvidia on Wednesday to see if it can match the market's uber-high expectations.The stock is up some 150% year-to-date, accounting for around a quarter of the S&P 500's 17% year-to-date gain.That means Nvidia would have to report sales of $30 billion or more and guidance for the third quarter of $33 billion or above, he added.On Monday, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both near flat in slow trade.EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.3%, while FTSE futures were closed for a holiday.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%, after rising 1.1% last week, while South Korea fell 0.2%. Chinese blue chips lost 0.4%.Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% as a stronger yen pressured exporter stocks.The yen has jumped on a broadly weaker dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the time had come to start easing policy and emphasised the central bank did not want to see further weakening in the labour market.

News.Az