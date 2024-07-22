Asia stocks drop as China cuts rates, Biden drops out of election race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian stocks declined on Monday, showing little reaction to a surprise rate cut by China's central bank, while Wall Street futures stabilized following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the election race, News.Az citing Reuters.

The People's Bank of China cut short-term rates by 10 basis points, which pulled down long-term borrowing costs and bond yields. The move follows Beijing's release of a policy document on Sunday outlining its ambitions for the economy.Investors seemed underwhelmed with the move, in part as it only emphasised how weak the economy was, and Chinese blue chips slipped 0.9% along with the yuan.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost another 0.7%, having shed 3% last week.Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.2% and South Korea's benchmark index fell 1.3%. Taiwan was having another tough session with a loss of 2.3% amid concerns about U.S. restrictions on chip sales.Investors seemed much better prepared for news President Biden would drop out of the election race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket.Online betting site PredictIT showed pricing for a victory by Donald Trump had fallen 4 cents to 60 cents, while Harris climbed 12 cents to 39 cents. California governor Gavin Newsom, another possible Democratic challenger, trailed at 4 cents.Markets took the news in their stride, with S&P 500 stock futures nudging up 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%. Futures for 10-year Treasuries rose 2 ticks, while 10-year bond yields dipped 2 basis point to 4.22%.EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.5%, while FTSE futures firmed 0.4%.In currency markets, the dollar gave back just a little of last week's safe haven gains as the euro edged up 0.1% to $1.0886 . The dollar was a fraction softer on the Japanese yen at 157.27 .In commodity markets, gold held at $2,406 an ounce and short of last week's record high of $2,483.60.Oil prices inched higher, with scant sign of progress on a ceasefire deal in Gaza as Israeli forces battled Palestinian fighters in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday.Brent gained 44 cents to $83.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 41 cents to $80.54 per barrel.

