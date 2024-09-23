Asian markets climb as investors eye US inflation data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most Asian markets saw gains on Monday, continuing last week's rally following the Federal Reserve's significant interest rate cut. Attention now turns to the upcoming release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Traders greeted the first reduction in borrowing costs since 2020 by pushing the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs as they contemplated a soft landing for the world's top economy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media While the Fed is expected to keep easing monetary policy, US investors took a breather Friday -- though the Dow inched to another all-time high -- with observers saying a pullback was expected after the latest run-up.Still, Asian dealers brushed off the tepid performance in New York on Friday, even after another round of data showed the Chinese economy remained weak.Youth unemployment in China hit 18.8 percent in August, its highest level this year, as leaders struggle to kickstart growth and face calls for more stimulus -- particularly for the troubled property sector.The report came after news earlier in the month pointed to a slowdown in retail sales and industrial production growth for August.In early trade, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Manila rose, though Sydney, Jakarta and Wellington dipped.Tokyo was closed for a holiday.Eyes are now on the release this week of the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, which could guide policymakers' decision-making on the next rate move.Oil prices edged up on worries about an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East after Lebanon-based Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at Israel, with both sides threatening to ramp up hostilities.The yen struggled to bounce back against the dollar after sinking Friday in reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision not to hike interest rates for a third time this year and suggested it was not in a rush to tighten policy further.

News.Az