Asian stocks climb to one-month high amid Fed rate cut speculation

Asian stocks reached a one-month high on Tuesday, following a rally on Wall Street fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve might signal upcoming rate cuts later this week.

With a light data schedule, attention is focused on the Fed's July meeting minutes on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for U.S. rate outlook clues, News.Az reports citing Reuters.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a one-month top before giving up some gains to trade 0.4% higher.Japan's Nikkei rose 1.7%, helped by a jump in technology stocks as it shrugged off the latest bout of yen strength.Fed speakers have in recent days signalled a potential easing in September.That's helped gold prices hover above the $2,500 level, near a record high, while the dollar dropped a notch lower in early Tuesday trade to its lowest in over seven months against a basket of currencies , at 101.76.Expectations of a dovish Fed outcome this week left the dollar struggling at an over seven-month low against the euro , which peaked at $1.108775 on Tuesday.Sterling hovered near a one-month high and last bought $1.2985. Against the yen, the greenback fell 0.23% to 146.26.Risk appetite was also buoyed by news that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a "bridging proposal" presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal in Gaza.U.S. stock futures were little changed in early Asia trade, with S&P 500 futures last 0.02% lower while Nasdaq futures ticked up 0.04%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures were flat, though FTSE futures fell 0.36%.In Asia, China's benchmark lending rates were left unchanged as expected and market reaction was muted.Shares of Japan's Seven & I slid more than 7%, having surged 23% in the previous session on the back of news that Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to buy the 7-Eleven owner.Later in the week, traders will also be closely watching Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's appearance in parliament on Friday, where he is set to discuss the central bank's decision last month to raise interest rates.The BOJ's hawkish tilt had injected huge volatility into markets as investors aggressively unwound yen-funded carry trades, rocking stocks globally.The market turmoil has since abated after BOJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida earlier this month played down the chance of further rate hikes in the near term.Oil prices edged lower on easing worries about a supply disruption in the Middle East, with Brent crude last down 0.15% at $77.54 a barrel. U.S. crude eased 0.5% to $74 per barrel.

