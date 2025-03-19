Asian stocks dip as markets brace for Fed decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stocks in Asia ended a three-day winning streak, while futures for European and US markets remained steady as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later on Wednesday for more economic clarity.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new record high, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

A regional Asian share gauge that had risen as much as 0.4% earlier fell into declines. Futures for the S&P 500 and contracts for Europe were little changed after benchmarks slid on Tuesday. Investors have slashed holdings of US equities by the most on record while cash levels jumped, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest survey.

Uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly around trade and tariffs, has spurred fears of a recession. Investors have also been hunting for opportunities elsewhere, with benchmarks in China and Japan rallying in recent weeks.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady and its quarterly dot plot should give investors more insight into the outlook for the economy. Traders will also be focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and his juggling act between communicating the central bank’s current view of the economy and weighing the potential impact of Trump’s trade policy.

Options traders are pricing in a 1.2% move in the S&P 500 in either direction on Wednesday — up from an average of 0.8% for Fed days over the past year, according to data from Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup’s head of US equity trading strategy.

The yen extended declines against the dollar to an intraday low after the BOJ kept rates steady and signaled concern about the impact of trade tensions on the global economy. Traders also watched Kazuo Ueda’s press conference Wednesday afternoon, where the Governor said that the trend for consumer prices continues to rise, but it’s still below the central bank’s 2% target.

