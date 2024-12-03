Asian stocks rise, dollar nears six-week low

The stock quotation board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, pictured on August 6, 2024. Photo: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by a strong performance in the tech sector following record highs on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained near a six-week low against the yen as traders assessed the outlook for interest rates in both the United States and Japan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Investors were also monitoring the political turmoil in France as the government there teetered on the brink of collapse, leaving the euro languishing close to a one-week low.The Chinese yuan was also facing its own challenges from the growing threat of more U.S. tariffs on China, pushing it down to a 13-month trough.Japan's tech-heavy Nikkei jumped 1.6% as of 0200 GMT, and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.7%. Taiwanese shares gained 1.1%.Australia's stocks benchmark rose 0.7% and reached a fresh all-time high.However, Chinese stocks were under pressure, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng edging slightly lower and mainland blue chips falling 0.3%.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.7%.Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures , were flat after the cash indexes renewed their record peaks on Monday, helped by strong gains for most of the so-called Magnificent 7 high-tech stocks, including a nearly 19% surge for Facebook parent Meta Platforms and a 12% jump for Tesla.Microsoft advanced 7.5% overnight. The other MAG7 stocks are Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Nvidia.In currencies, the dollar added 0.2% to 149.87 yen , but remained not far from Monday's low of 149.09, the weakest level since Oct. 21.The dollar received some support overnight from better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data, which also showed a mitigation in price increases. However, the greenback came under renewed pressure as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he is "leaning toward" a rate cut on Dec. 18.

News.Az