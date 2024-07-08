Asian stocks up, euro grappled with French political uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian stocks inched higher on Monday as investors grew more confident about a September U.S. rate cut, while the euro grappled with political uncertainty as French elections pointed to a hung parliament, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

In France, a leftist alliance unexpectedly took top spot ahead of the far right, a major upset that was set to prevent Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) from running the government.The loss of the far right was something of a relief for investors, though they also have concerns the left's plans could unwind many of President Emmanuel Macron's pro-market reforms.The single currency dipped a fraction in reaction to $1.0828 , having been as high as $1.0843 on Friday when a soft U.S. jobs report undermined the dollar.The euro was also down 0.25% on the Swiss franc at 0.9680 francs , but held firm on the yen at 174.00 . The dollar stood at 160.70 yen , just off its recent top of 161.86.EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both edged up 0.1%. French 10-year bond futures dipped 23 ticks, or a modest 0.21%.Equities were supported by hopes a U.S. policy easing was getting closer. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1%, after reaching a two-year top last week.Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.2%, to near record highs. Chinese blue chips eased 0.4%, while bond yields rose as the central bank launched new money market operations.S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both down 0.1%. Earnings season kicks off later this week when Citigroup (C.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Well Fargo (WFC.N) all report.Investors took Friday's jobs report as adding to the case for a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with futures now implying a 77% chance of a move.Markets also have 53 basis points of easing priced in for this year, up from around 40 basis points a month ago.

