Assailants of Iran’s parliament detained

Four unknown gunmen who attacked the Iranian parliament on Wednesday have been detained.

The due information has been provided by the local media citing some sources.
 
According to other sources, one of the attackers was a suicide-bomber and he was surrounded by security forces. The assailants carried a Kalashnikov rifle and pistols.

News.Az


