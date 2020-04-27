Assange's extradition hearing to be postponed until November

+ ↺ − 16 px

Julian Assange's extradition hearings will be postponed until November 2 and take place over a three week period, London court Judge Vanessa Baraitser has ruled, Sputnik reported.

The ruling comes after the WikiLeaks founder's lawyers argued that they have not been able to access their client amid COVID-19-related restrictions. Lawyers representing the United States government said they would agree to the postponement if it was deemed necessary.

Originally, the second part of the extradition hearings was expected to begin on May 18. Washington is seeking Assange's extradition to the United States to stand trial on espionage charges over the release of Iraq and Afghanistan-related diplomatic cables by WikiLeaks. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

News.Az

News.Az