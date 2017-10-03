Assassination attempt carried out against head of Ukraine provincial union of Armenians

Assassination attempt carried out against head of Ukraine provincial union of Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

There was an assassination attempt against Artashes Sargsyan, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Zaporizhia Oblast (province) of Ukraine, in Zaporizhia town.

Rudolf Hakobyan, vice chairman of this organization, informed about the aforementioned, according to the local ForPost news agency.

Sargsyan was shot at when he came out of his car, reported Obozrevatel (Reviewer) news agency. His bodyguard, however, managed to cover him, but he himself sustained gunshot wounds.

The bodyguard was rushed to hospital, and he is in the intensive care unit.

“We don’t know what this assassination attempt can be linked to,” said Hakobyan. “The members of our organization don’t carry out any illegal activity. It’s apparent that someone in the city is against us.”

News.Az

News.Az