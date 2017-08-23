Yandex metrika counter

Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

  • Politics
  • Share
Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

SU-25 attack aircrafts of the aviation military unit of the Separate Combined-Arms Army have carried out training flights in Nakhchivan.

The flights were allowed after the technical inspection of SU-25 attack aircrafts, the Defense Ministry told APA.
 
The aircrafts carried out the flights successfully in Nakhchivan.
 
“The successful training flights once again showed that the air squadron of the Separate Combined-Arms Army, as well as other formations, units and divisions of it is ready to fulfill any combat mission successfully and decisively,” the statement said.
 
The Command expressed gratitude to the staff for completing the flights successfully.

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News about - Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      