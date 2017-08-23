Assault aircraft carry out training flights in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

SU-25 attack aircrafts of the aviation military unit of the Separate Combined-Arms Army have carried out training flights in Nakhchivan.

The flights were allowed after the technical inspection of SU-25 attack aircrafts, the Defense Ministry told APA.



The aircrafts carried out the flights successfully in Nakhchivan.



“The successful training flights once again showed that the air squadron of the Separate Combined-Arms Army, as well as other formations, units and divisions of it is ready to fulfill any combat mission successfully and decisively,” the statement said.



The Command expressed gratitude to the staff for completing the flights successfully.

News.Az

News.Az