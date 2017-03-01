Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund exceed AZN 80M

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

As of 1 March 2017, the manat (AZN) amount of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund amounted to 80.385.012,74 manats, and the dollar account – 212.673,88, euro account - 6235,69 euros and the ruble account – 5,000 rubles, the Defense Ministry’s press service told APA.

The Fund is formed by the voluntary contributions of individuals and entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenue not prohibited by law.

News.Az

