Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund exceed AZN 81M
- 01 May 2017 07:33
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Economics
The assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund have exceeded AZN 81M.
As of 1 May 2017, the manat (AZN) account of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund amounted to 81.662.003,27 manats, and the dollar account – 212.673,88, euro account - 7136,0 euros and the ruble account – 5,000 rubles, the Defense Ministry said May 1.
The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by presidential decree on August 17, 2002.
News.Az