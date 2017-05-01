Yandex metrika counter

Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund exceed AZN 81M

The assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund have exceeded AZN 81M.

As of 1 May 2017, the manat (AZN) account of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund amounted to 81.662.003,27 manats, and the dollar account – 212.673,88, euro account - 7136,0 euros and the ruble account – 5,000 rubles, the Defense Ministry said May 1.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by presidential decree on August 17, 2002. 

News.Az 

