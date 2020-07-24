Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to Canadian TV channel
- 24 Jul 2020 09:58
- 21 Aug 2025 18:39
- 150565
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/assistant-to-azerbaijani-president-gives-interview-to-canadian-tv-channel Copied
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration gave an interview to Canada’s CTV News Channel.
Hajiyev spoke about Armenia’s recent military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan.