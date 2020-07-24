Yandex metrika counter

Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to Canadian TV channel

Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to Canadian TV channel

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration gave an interview to Canada’s CTV News Channel.

Hajiyev spoke about Armenia’s recent military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan.


