Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to France 24 TV channel

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration gave an interview to France 24 TV channel.

Hajiyev said that Armenia had deliberately pursued a policy of aggression towards his country and warned that he was expecting further military moves from Armenia "at any moment".

He also accused Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of advancing a bellicose nationalist agenda.

