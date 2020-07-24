Assistant to president: Azerbaijan does not have any military objectives in border area

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan faced the military aggression of Armenia, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with CTV News Channel, Canada.

He noted that Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory and carried out ethnic cleansing there.

Referring to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ activities, Hajiyev stressed the need to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders, by ensuring the return of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs to their native lands.

As for Armenia’s latest military provocation in the direction of Tovuz district along the border with Azerbaijan, Hajiyev said. “The Armenian armed forces, using artillery, fired on Azerbaijani positions, killing our servicemen. The Armenian military also purposefully targeted Azerbaijan’s residential settlements.”

Hajiyev stressed that Armenia, through its attacks, aims to pose a threat to the East-West corridor, oil and gas pipelines running through this territory.

Azerbaijan does not have any military objectives in the border area, the official said, adding. “Azerbaijan is trying to resolve the conflict within its territorial integrity, and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

At same time, Hajiyev called on Azerbaijanis living in Canada and this country’s law enforcement authorities to be vigilant against possible attacks of Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

