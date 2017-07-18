Assistant to UN Secretary General for Political Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

Assistant to UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenča will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that he will arive in Baku to participate in the international conference on the Jerusalem problem to be held in Baku on July 20-21.

Within the framework of the event, Miroslav Jenča will deliver a report.

Officials of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the state of Palestine are also expected to give a speech at the event.

