Assistant to UN Secretary General for Political Affairs to visit Azerbaijan
- 18 Jul 2017 06:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123687
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/assistant-to-un-secretary-general-for-political-affairs-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
Assistant to UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenča will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.
Report informs that he will arive in Baku to participate in the international conference on the Jerusalem problem to be held in Baku on July 20-21.
Within the framework of the event, Miroslav Jenča will deliver a report.
Officials of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the state of Palestine are also expected to give a speech at the event.
News.Az